Keep memories of your loved one close.
George W. Clement George W. Clement

George Clement

George W. Clement, 73, of Charleston, ME, passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2025, surrounded by his family, after a long illness. He was born on February 8, 1952, to Frederick and Mary Clement.
After graduating from Higgins Classical Institute, he became a carpenter and started his business, G.W....

Obituary

Charles Chuck G. Crossman Charles Chuck G. Crossman

Charles "Chuck" Crossman

1948 - 2025

Charles "Chuck" G. Crossman, 77, of Blanchard Road left this world on Friday, April 4, 2025, after a period of declining health. He passed comfortably surrounded by those he loved, at his home away from home in Englewood, Florida. Chuck was born in Greenville on February 10, 1948, the eldest son of Lloyd and Vella...

Obituary

Dolores Del Hainer Dolores Del Hainer

Dolores "Del" Hainer

1931 - 2025

On April 2, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, Dolores "Del" Hainer went to heaven. Born February 3, 1931, in a farmhouse on Brissette Road in Caribou, Del was the second of three daughters to Isadore Theriault and Florence (Brissette) Theriault.
When she was four, her French-speaking family moved to Bangor,...

Obituary

Sharon Louise Hartin Sharon Louise Hartin

Sharon Hartin

1947 - 2025

Sharon Louise Hartin went home to Glory surrounded by her family on April 4, 2025. She was born on July 18, 1947, and grew up in Patten until she met her husband, Darrell. They lived in Island Falls, where they raised three girls.
She was very kind, caring and worked as a caregiver most of her life. Sherry was a...

Obituary

Sandra P. Libby Sandra P. Libby

Sandra Libby

2025

The family of Sandra Libby invites you to a gathering at the Sorrento Community Center on April 19, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. Please join us as we honor Sandra and Ron with stories, photos and some of their favorite music. jordanfernald.com

Obituary

Leland G. Quinn Leland G. Quinn

Leland Quinn

1947 - 2025

Leland "Lee" George Quinn, 77, went home to heaven on April 4, 2025. A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1195 Stetson Rd., Exeter. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service begins. A reception will be immediately following the service. Lee's good friend,...

Obituary

David Rand David Rand

David Rand

1939 - 2025

David was born on December 21, 1939, in Presque Isle, Maine, the son of Floyd and Mary Rand, and died at the Veterans Home in Caribou, Maine, on April 10, 2025, at the age of 85.
Dave attended elementary school in Presque Isle, but his family moved a few years later to Washburn, where he graduated from high school...

Obituary

David E. Roundy David E. Roundy

David Roundy

1940 - 2025

David E. Roundy, 84, died peacefully on April 8, 2025, in Pittsfield. David was born on June 3, 1940, in Newport, Maine.
He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, retiring after twenty years of active service. He also served in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve for over ten years and...

Obituary

Funeral, graveside and memorial services

In Memoriam

Committals

Lawrence J. McCluskey Lawrence J. McCluskey

Lawrence McCluskey

2024

Funeral Prayers and the Rite of Committal for Lawrence J. McCluskey, fondly known as "Lolly" or "Mac," 92, who passed away December 13, 2024, will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2024, at Mt. Pleasant Catholic Cemetery, 449 Ohio Street, Bangor. The family invites relatives and friends to share...

Committal

Carolyn Johnson Carolyn Johnson

Carolyn Johnson

2024

A graveside service will be held for Carolyn Johnson, 88, on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. at Millinocket Cemetery. Following the service, the family invites you to join them for a celebration of life at the Northern Timber Cruisers on the Millinocket Lake Road. Lunch will be provided. Arrangements are provided...

Committal

Patricia Joy Bates Patricia Joy Bates

Patricia Bates

1946 - 2024

Patricia Joy Bates, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family on October 8, 2024. She was born in St. John, New Brunswick, on April 7, 1946, to Clifford and Alice (Ogilivie) Ellis.
A graveside service to honor Pat will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Fairmount...

Committal

David and Sandra Tibbitts David and Sandra Tibbitts

David and Sandra Tibbitts

The Rite of Committal for David W. and Sandra D. Tibbitts will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2024, at Millinocket Cemetery, East Avenue off Medway Road, Millinocket, Maine.

Committal

Dianne M. Fiske Dianne M. Fiske

Dianne Fiske

1940 - 2024

A graveside committal service for Dianne M. (McLaughlin) Fiske, who passed away August 27, 2024, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Grindstone Cemetery, Medway, Maine.

Committal

Frances Lillian Morrill Frances Lillian Morrill

Frances Morrill

1929 - 2023

A burial service for Frances Lillian Morrill will be held October 3, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Carmel, ME.

Committal

Mary Ellen Morrill Mary Ellen Morrill

Mary Ellen Morrill

1959 - 2023

A burial service for Mary Ellen Morrill will be held October 3, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Highland Cemetery, Carmel, ME.

Committal

JoAnn (Culberson) Wright JoAnn (Culberson) Wright

JoAnn (Culberson) Wright

1935 - 2024

JoAnn (Culberson) Wright passed away Sept. 11, 2024, at Leisure Village in Presque Isle, after years of declining health. She was born in Washburn, Maine, April 1, 1935, to C. Beecher and Ada (Conley) Culberson.
A graveside service is to be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Riverside Extension Cemetery in...

Committal

Cards of Thanks

Roy Alan Mace Roy Alan Mace

Roy Mace

The Family of Roy Alan Mace wishes to thank everyone who attended the celebration of life on January 11, 2025, and especially those who worked to make it possible. We are also extremely grateful to all who have called, sent flowers, cards, and texts. Your support has meant so much to us.

Janice Mace,
Randy and...

Card of Thanks

Roger J. Marquis Roger J. Marquis

Roger Marquis

Our hearts were saddened by the loss of a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We would like to thank everyone for their words of kindness, thoughtfulness of the cards, the food that was given, and the love and support that was given to my mom and siblings during a time of remembering all...

Card of Thanks

Thomas Rush III Thomas Rush III

Thomas Rush III

The Family of Thomas Rush III wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to all those who have reached out to our Family during this sad time. The many acts of kindness, have been overwhelming, and truly helped to ease our pain. Special thanks to our Eden Baptist Church Family, Beacon Hospice, and Jordan-Fernald...

Card of Thanks

Ray Leonard Ray Leonard

Ray Leonard

There are no words to express our heartfelt sympathy and support you have extended towards our family during this difficult time of loss of my husband, our children's dad, and grandchildren's grampy. Your kind expressions have touched our hearts and offered us much peace.
Prayerfully Always,
Andria, Jeff and Cathy

Card of Thanks

Ralph Akerley Bickford Ralph Akerley Bickford

Ralph Bickford

The family of
Ralph A. Bickford
(1/16/1934 - 2/15/2024)

Extends their gratitude to the medical workers and personnel at Houlton Regional Hospital, Northern Light EMMC, and Northern Light Hospice for their kindness and diligence in caring for our dear husband and father during his time with them.

Bette H. Bickford...

Card of Thanks

Harold D. Williams Sr. Harold D. Williams Sr.

Harold Williams Sr.

During our time of sorrow, expressions of sympathy were conveyed to us in many ways. We appreciate your thoughtfulness and thank you most sincerely.
The Family of Harold D. Williams Sr.

Card of Thanks

Robert Rob L. England Jr. Robert Rob L. England Jr.

Robert "Rob" England Jr.

I would like to express thanks for the wonderful tributes, cards of sympathy, and prayers for my husband Robbie. His death ended a long struggle with Frontotemporal Dementia.

Card of Thanks

William Bill Ranta William Bill Ranta

William "Bill" Ranta

Would like to express their heartfelt and sincere thank you for all the support, kind words and help during the past months since Billy's passing. Thank You for supporting the Monson American Legion Post 116 in Bill's honor, the wonderful food, flowers, visits and prayers. All those who came to Billy's service we...

Card of Thanks

Learn & Prepare

When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.

Photo

Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples

Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...

Learn more
Photo

Benefits of Online Memorials

When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....

Learn more

