George Clement
George W. Clement, 73, of Charleston, ME, passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2025, surrounded by his family, after a long illness. He was born on February 8, 1952, to Frederick and Mary Clement.
After graduating from Higgins Classical Institute, he became a carpenter and started his business, G.W....
Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Crossman
1948 - 2025
Charles "Chuck" G. Crossman, 77, of Blanchard Road left this world on Friday, April 4, 2025, after a period of declining health. He passed comfortably surrounded by those he loved, at his home away from home in Englewood, Florida. Chuck was born in Greenville on February 10, 1948, the eldest son of Lloyd and Vella...
Obituary
Dolores "Del" Hainer
1931 - 2025
On April 2, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, Dolores "Del" Hainer went to heaven. Born February 3, 1931, in a farmhouse on Brissette Road in Caribou, Del was the second of three daughters to Isadore Theriault and Florence (Brissette) Theriault.
When she was four, her French-speaking family moved to Bangor,...
Obituary
Sharon Hartin
1947 - 2025
Sharon Louise Hartin went home to Glory surrounded by her family on April 4, 2025. She was born on July 18, 1947, and grew up in Patten until she met her husband, Darrell. They lived in Island Falls, where they raised three girls.
She was very kind, caring and worked as a caregiver most of her life. Sherry was a...
Obituary
Leland Quinn
1947 - 2025
Leland "Lee" George Quinn, 77, went home to heaven on April 4, 2025. A funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1195 Stetson Rd., Exeter. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until service begins. A reception will be immediately following the service. Lee's good friend,...
Obituary
David Rand
1939 - 2025
David was born on December 21, 1939, in Presque Isle, Maine, the son of Floyd and Mary Rand, and died at the Veterans Home in Caribou, Maine, on April 10, 2025, at the age of 85.
Dave attended elementary school in Presque Isle, but his family moved a few years later to Washburn, where he graduated from high school...
Obituary
David Roundy
1940 - 2025
David E. Roundy, 84, died peacefully on April 8, 2025, in Pittsfield. David was born on June 3, 1940, in Newport, Maine.
He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, retiring after twenty years of active service. He also served in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve for over ten years and...
Obituary
Funeral, graveside and memorial services
In Memoriam
Trudy Wilson
2012
It's been thirteen years sweetheart, since God took you home.
Although my heart yearns for you, I know you are in a better place.
My love for you deepens as time goes by. Whenever we glanced at each other we felt the love and reassurance of our bond in marriage. The gleam in your eyes and your smile revealed the...
In Memoriam
Committals
Lawrence McCluskey
2024
Funeral Prayers and the Rite of Committal for Lawrence J. McCluskey, fondly known as "Lolly" or "Mac," 92, who passed away December 13, 2024, will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2024, at Mt. Pleasant Catholic Cemetery, 449 Ohio Street, Bangor. The family invites relatives and friends to share...
Committal
Carolyn Johnson
2024
A graveside service will be held for Carolyn Johnson, 88, on Saturday, October 19, at 10 a.m. at Millinocket Cemetery. Following the service, the family invites you to join them for a celebration of life at the Northern Timber Cruisers on the Millinocket Lake Road. Lunch will be provided. Arrangements are provided...
Committal
Patricia Bates
1946 - 2024
Patricia Joy Bates, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family on October 8, 2024. She was born in St. John, New Brunswick, on April 7, 1946, to Clifford and Alice (Ogilivie) Ellis.
A graveside service to honor Pat will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Fairmount...
Committal
JoAnn (Culberson) Wright
1935 - 2024
JoAnn (Culberson) Wright passed away Sept. 11, 2024, at Leisure Village in Presque Isle, after years of declining health. She was born in Washburn, Maine, April 1, 1935, to C. Beecher and Ada (Conley) Culberson.
A graveside service is to be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Riverside Extension Cemetery in...
Committal
Cards of Thanks
Roy Mace
The Family of Roy Alan Mace wishes to thank everyone who attended the celebration of life on January 11, 2025, and especially those who worked to make it possible. We are also extremely grateful to all who have called, sent flowers, cards, and texts. Your support has meant so much to us.
Janice Mace,
Randy and...
Card of Thanks
Roger Marquis
Our hearts were saddened by the loss of a husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We would like to thank everyone for their words of kindness, thoughtfulness of the cards, the food that was given, and the love and support that was given to my mom and siblings during a time of remembering all...
Card of Thanks
Thomas Rush III
The Family of Thomas Rush III wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to all those who have reached out to our Family during this sad time. The many acts of kindness, have been overwhelming, and truly helped to ease our pain. Special thanks to our Eden Baptist Church Family, Beacon Hospice, and Jordan-Fernald...
Card of Thanks
Ray Leonard
There are no words to express our heartfelt sympathy and support you have extended towards our family during this difficult time of loss of my husband, our children's dad, and grandchildren's grampy. Your kind expressions have touched our hearts and offered us much peace.
Prayerfully Always,
Andria, Jeff and Cathy
Card of Thanks
Ralph Bickford
The family of
Ralph A. Bickford
(1/16/1934 - 2/15/2024)
Extends their gratitude to the medical workers and personnel at Houlton Regional Hospital, Northern Light EMMC, and Northern Light Hospice for their kindness and diligence in caring for our dear husband and father during his time with them.
Bette H. Bickford...
Card of Thanks
William "Bill" Ranta
Would like to express their heartfelt and sincere thank you for all the support, kind words and help during the past months since Billy's passing. Thank You for supporting the Monson American Legion Post 116 in Bill's honor, the wonderful food, flowers, visits and prayers. All those who came to Billy's service we...
Card of Thanks
